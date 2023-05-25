Commerce Bank Has $686,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,023,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 255,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,941.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 158,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 153,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.08.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMC opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $199.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average is $178.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials



Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

