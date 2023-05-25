Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,244,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,990,000 after buying an additional 109,219 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,413,000 after buying an additional 82,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $162.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.