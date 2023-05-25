Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,370,000 after acquiring an additional 620,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,065,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

