Commerce Bank Has $728,000 Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

