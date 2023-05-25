Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $127.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.49.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
