Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Acquires $116,424.00 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,424.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,889,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,730,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 27,300 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $139,776.00.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

SLNO opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

