Commerce Bank Sells 144 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

