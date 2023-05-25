Commerce Bank Acquires 649 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,790. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

DLB stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

