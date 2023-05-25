FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,521 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $143.17 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

