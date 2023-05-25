First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.96 Million Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,870,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,917 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 114,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,651,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 70,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

