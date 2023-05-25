abrdn plc Purchases 525 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

abrdn plc raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.68.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

