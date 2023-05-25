FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 488 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $56.85 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

