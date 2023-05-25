abrdn plc Has $1.12 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

