AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of AutoNation worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $137.37 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,754 shares of company stock worth $26,925,568 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

