FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOF opened at $85.26 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

