FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of B. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 363.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

