FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 985 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE CAT opened at $209.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
