abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 5.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 84,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $106.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.