abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,433,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,764,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

FNF opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

