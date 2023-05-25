Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 6,229.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,213 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

