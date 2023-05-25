abrdn plc Sells 4,155 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in News were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.22 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.