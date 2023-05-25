Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.67 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.