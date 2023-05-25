VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,948,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.