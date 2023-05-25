Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Silgan were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

