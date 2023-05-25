McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,471 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

