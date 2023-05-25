Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Signal LP acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $971,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 240.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Match Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Match Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

