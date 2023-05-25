CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

