Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Seagen worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $195.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,924 shares of company stock worth $34,209,784. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

