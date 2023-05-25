Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Twilio worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Twilio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $787,689 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

