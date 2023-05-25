Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $37,206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $307.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,922.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.84. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $324.38.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total transaction of $479,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total value of $223,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total transaction of $479,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,033,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.33.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

