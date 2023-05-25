Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,534,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

