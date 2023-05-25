Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,835 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

