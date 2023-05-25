Group One Trading L.P. Has $366,000 Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Group One Trading L.P. lowered its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,342 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMRC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 420,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 285,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 236,347 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 10.7% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 538,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,060 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DMRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $621.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.47. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 183.02%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

