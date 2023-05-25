Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 5,414.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,695 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

