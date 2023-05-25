Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 32.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 92.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.25 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average is $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.