Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,075 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5,979.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 936,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 921,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 120.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,249,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 683,746 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EC. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. HSBC cut Ecopetrol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

