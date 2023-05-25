Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quanta Services Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE PWR opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.08.
Quanta Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.
Quanta Services Profile
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
