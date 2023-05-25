Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,523 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.48% of SP Plus worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $723.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.36. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.59 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,183.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

