RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.55 and last traded at $197.06. Approximately 109,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 332,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Articles

