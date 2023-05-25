Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $570,459 in the last ninety days. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

