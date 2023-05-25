H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

