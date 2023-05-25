Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) President Paul Blanchfield Sells 1,500 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Blanchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $380,940.00.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $96.29 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after buying an additional 29,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

