EPAM Systems, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EPAM Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EPAM. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $253.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

