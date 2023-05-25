Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Issued By Zacks Research

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DISH Network in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for DISH Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. DISH Network has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $23.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 51.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after buying an additional 2,047,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,562,000 after buying an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,341,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,100,000 shares of company stock worth $35,317,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

