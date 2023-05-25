Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 1,306 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $292.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.65 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

