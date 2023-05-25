Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,495 shares of company stock worth $1,967,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agree Realty Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

