Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $359,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

