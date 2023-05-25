Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.45 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

