PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $6.41 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 203,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BN opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

