Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.35% of Howard Hughes worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $684,518.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,993,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,725,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 233,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,916 over the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

